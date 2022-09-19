AUSTIN (KXAN) — Will Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown get to play in the first half of Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener against Texas Tech? The NCAA will decide this week.

Overshown was having a monster game Saturday against UTSA until he was ejected for a fourth-quarter hit on Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris that was deemed to be targeting. To that point, with 13:49 left in the game, Overshown had 10 tackles with a pass break-up. In his Monday press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed he sent the paperwork and video to the conference for an official appeal.

“We sent it in yesterday (Sunday),” Sarkisian said. “I don’t know the exact timetable on when we’re supposed to hear back.”

The Longhorns are putting a newly-approved rule into practice with targeting calls in the second half of games. Teams can now send a form and relevant videos to their conference office to have a second-half targeting call overturned. The conference then forwards the submission to the NCAA head officiating coordinators, who review it and see if the targeting rule was properly applied. If they deem it was applied correctly, the call stands and the player misses the first half of the next game as part of the penalty. If the review results in the call being overturned, the player is immediately eligible to play.

Clearly, Sarkisian wants Overshown to be on the field as much as possible for not just the Big 12 Conference opener, but also the first road game of the season. If he’s unable to play in the first half against the Red Raiders, however, Sarkisian said the team’s depth will help bridge the gap.

“Would I love to have Agent Zero out there? For sure,” Sarkisian said. “He’s a playmaker for us and he can do a lot of different things. We’ve got enough good players over there to get us through the first half.”

Sarkisian mentioned Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, a senior transfer from FCS James Madison, as a player who filled in nicely after Overshown’s night was cut short Saturday. Tucker-Dorsey provided a quarterback sack and a forced fumble after he hammered UTSA backup quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger on a blitz.

Tucker-Dorsey had three tackles total in the game and four tackles in the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

UTSA backup QB Eddie Lee Marburger into the game and he gets drilled in the back by Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey. Ooof. He took a big shot #HookEm #BirdsUp #UTSAvsTEX — Billy Gates (@GatesOnSports) September 18, 2022

“This guy has played a ton of football, and he stepped in Saturday and played really good for us. We’ll be OK.”

The Longhorns meet the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.