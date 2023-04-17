The No. 21 Texas Longhorns celebrate an 8-2 win Sunday over the Kansas State Wildcats to win a Big 12 series 2-1 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off their wild 2-1 series win over Baylor in Waco, the Texas Longhorns baseball team impressed poll voters enough to rise in all four major polls released Monday.

Texas moved up five spots to No. 14 in the D1Baseball.com poll and Baseball America moved the Longhorns up one spot to No. 14. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper kept the Longhorns at No. 12 from last week and the Longhorns rose four spots to No. 14 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Texas went 3-2 last week, splitting a 2-game midweek series with Texas State and topping Baylor 2-1 with wins on Friday and Sunday. The Longhorns were able to overcome 26 walks by their pitching staff to claim the series over the Bears thanks to 27 runs and 38 hits.

Texas Tech is close behind the Longhorns in all four polls, checking at No. 15 according to Baseball America and No. 16 in the D1Baseball.com poll. Collegiate Baseball has the Red Raiders at No. 21 with TCU at No. 19. The coaches poll has Texas Tech ranked No. 19.

Louisiana State, who beat the Longhorns 3-0 on Feb. 28 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field this season, is the No. 1 team in all four polls, and teams from the Southeastern Conference dominate the top spots in all the polls, as well. The only non-SEC team in the top five of each poll is Wake Forest from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Texas (26-12) hosts Abilene Christian on Wednesday before a Big 12 series with Oklahoma that begins Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.