LIVE TODAY: UT head coach Tom Herman on college football’s future during the COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN, Texas (Nexstar) — Like every other college football coach across the country, Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman is waiting on an unknown picture around college football to become clearer.

Certainly, college football isn’t the top priority during a pandemic affecting millions of Americans physically, mentally and financially. However, Herman has used these last several months appreciating the time with his family and supporting Central Texas through several philanthropic endeavors while waiting for a return to practice and play.

In March, Herman and his wife, Michelle, donated $10,000 to the Central Texas Food Bank which is helping feed thousands of Central Texas families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hermans have also donated their time for the Central Texas Food Bank passing out meals at Austin LBJ High School.

Longhorns senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also stepping up to help his community in a time of need. The Austin native, inspired by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, started a GoFundMe project to assist local charities in their coronavirus relief efforts.

By the middle of April, Ehlinger had already raised over $100,000 for Central Texas organizations.

With less than four months before the possible start to the football season, there are small steps moving in the direction of a return to American sports.

Herman and the Texas football staff were allowed to return to their offices this week. The NCAA announced on Wednesday it will allow small groups of student-athletes from football and basketball programs to return to campus starting June 1 for voluntary workouts.

KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace goes one-on-one with Herman Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The Longhorns head coach will discuss the future of college football during the coronavirus and how Texans have responded to help during the pandemic. You can watch in the video above.