AUSTIN (KXAN) — Football on the 40 Acres starts tonight.

The Texas Longhorns host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in the first game of the season for both teams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

UT Gameday Central

The Longhorns narrowly missed a preseason ranking by the Associated Press, but coaches around the country think higher of the squad and rated them No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Longhorns and Warhawks have played once before. In 2009, Colt McCoy and Jordan Shipley led the Horns past the Warhawks 59-20 in the season opener that year. McCoy had 317 passing yards and two touchdowns and Shipley hauled in eight catches for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Running updates during the game will be displayed below:

Live updates

9:35 1Q: Quinn Ewers throws an interception after being flushed out of the pocket on his 2nd attempt. ULM’s Jabari Johnson pulled down the pick and the Warhawks take over on the Texas 42-yard line.

10:34 1Q: Barryn Sorrell with a sack to drop Warhawks QB Chandler Rogers on 3rd and 6, forcing a Warhawks punt. Texas didn’t block this one and the Quinn Ewers era now begins.

13:12 1Q: Texas blocks a Warhawks punt and Keilan Robinson recovers it for a 6-yard TD return. PAT good. Longhorns 7, Warhawks 0.

15:00 1Q: Texas kicks off and it goes through the end zone for a touchback. Warhawks set up shop at their own 25-yard line to start the game.

7 p.m.: The pregame theatrics are just about over, Bevo XV is secured in his pen just beyond the south end zone, and we’re about to play some football.

6 p.m.: Looking at the depth chart and there are 13 positions listed for the Longhorns. This is a bold strategy for Sarkisian and we’ll see if it pays off for him.

It’s based on formations, but we can still have a little fun with it, right?