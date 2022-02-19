LIST: Texas slotted No. 16 in 1st NCAA Tournament rankings

(AP/KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns were voted No. 16 in the first in-season rankings by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The rankings were released prior to Texas’ 61-55 loss at home to Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are surging, currently ranked No. 10.

Saturday’s nationally televised reveal of the top 16 overall seeds offers a snapshot of where things stand with three weeks remaining until the 68-team field is revealed on Selection Sunday.

Gonzaga was the top overall seed in initial rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, sitting ahead of Auburn, Arizona and Kansas as the other teams holding No. 1 regional seeds.

“I would tell you Gonzaga and Auburn, in the committee room: very close, razor thin I would even offer in the discussion – an extended discussion between these two teams,” selection committee chairman Tom Burnett said.

Burnett said there was also a slim margin between the the Tigers and the Wildcats as the third No. 1 seed, while Burnett said there was “maybe a little bit more separation” between Arizona and Kansas as the last of the top regional seeds.

Reigning national champion Baylor was the No. 5 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Purdue and Duke as the regional 2-seeds.

Villanova was the No. 9 overall seed to headline the regional 3-seeds, followed by Texas Tech, Tennessee and Illinois. Wisconsin was the No. 13 overall seed, followed by UCLA, Providence and Texas as the 4-seeds.

Burnett said Alabama, Houston and Ohio State were the top teams discussed for inclusion in the top 16.

That was particularly notable with Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars — who recached the program’s first Final Four since 1984 last season — sitting at No. 4 in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings ahead of Auburn (No. 8) and Kansas (No. 7). By comparison, Providence is 29th in the NET.

But Burnett’s explanation offered an indication of the committee’s evaluation process and the value it puts on top-tier, or Quadrant 1, wins on a resume. Houston is 0-3 in Quadrant 1 games and 5-1 in Quadrant 2, while Providence is 5-2 in Quadrant 1 and 6-1 in Quadrant 2.

“The NET’s been a great sorting tool for the committee, but it’s not the be-all, end-all for us,” said Burnett, commissioner of the Southland Conference.

“For me as a committee member, for others independently thinking, I look at the NET as really kind of a first step. I want to see why that NET is that way. … Houston certainly has an issue with the lack of Quad 1 wins this year. Whereas Providence has a lot of Quad 1 opportunities in the Big East Conference, and they’ve taken advantage of that.”

Here’s a breakdown of the current Top 16 and each teams corresponding regions.

NCAA Tournament Top 16 (Overall ranking in parentheses)

West region

No. 1 seed: Gonzaga (1)

No. 2 seed: Duke (8)

No. 3 seed: Illinois (12)

No. 4 seed: Texas (16)

Midwest region

Auburn (2)

Purdue (7)

Texas Tech (10)

UCLA (14)

South region

Arizona (3)

Baylor (5)

Tennessee (11)

Providence (15)

East region