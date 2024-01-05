AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Texas Longhorns football program turns the page to another offseason following the 37-31 loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl, players with plans elsewhere are either finalizing transfer destinations or declaring for the NFL.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Running back Jonathon Brooks, wide receiver Xavier Worthy and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II have declared for the NFL Draft and more announcements from draft-eligible players are expected in the coming days. There are also a handful of players transferring out of the program, most notably backup defensive tackle Trill Carter and backup quarterback Maalik Murphy.

Texas has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for 2024 so far, according to 247Sports, and has added three players through the transfer portal, so they’re doing their due diligence to help replace the departing players.

Here’s a list of Longhorns with remaining eligibility who are leaving the program, and it will be updated as more announcements are made.

Players with remaining eligibility leaving the Texas Longhorns