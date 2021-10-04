LIST: How many games has Texas won on ESPN’s College GameDay?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ESPN’s College GameDay is going to the State Fair of Texas this weekend for corn dogs, turkey legs and Texas-Oklahoma football.
ESPN announced Sunday its live, three-hour college football pregame show will showcase the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl for the seventh time during the show’s 29 years of production. GameDay airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT every Saturday during football season.
The last time GameDay was at Fair Park, Texas knocked off Oklahoma in a wild 48-45 victory. This marks the 18th time Texas will be playing the game featured on GameDay. UT last hosted GameDay in the 2019 season when Texas played LSU.
This will be Oklahoma’s 39th time on GameDay. The Sooners have a 25-13 record in those games.
Overall, Texas is 10-7 on GameDay with a 5-2 record in games played in Austin. Texas and OU are split at three wins apiece when GameDay comes to the State Fair.
Texas and Oklahoma will kick off on ABC around 11 a.m. Saturday just minutes after the conclusion of ESPN College GameDay.
LIST: Longhorns’ win-loss record on ESPN’s College GameDay
1999
- Oct. 23, 1999
- No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 18 Texas | Win 24-20
- Austin, Texas
2001
- Oct. 6, 2001
- No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Texas | Win 14-3
- Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)
2002
- Oct. 12, 2002
- No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma | Lost 35-24
- Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)
2003
- Oct. 4, 2003
- No. 16 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Texas | Win 24-20
- Austin, Texas
2005
- Oct. 22, 2005
- No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Texas | Win 52-17
- Austin, Texas
- Sept. 10, 2005
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 4 Ohio State | Win 25-22
- Columbus, Ohio
2006
- Jan. 4, 2006
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 USC | Win 41-38
- Pasadena, Calif. (BCS National Championship)
- Sept. 9, 2006
- No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Texas | Lost 24-7
- Austin, Texas
2008
- Oct. 4, 2008
- No. 5 Texas vs. No. 1 Oklahoma | Win 45-35
- Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)
- Oct. 18, 2008
- No. 11 Missouri vs. No. 1 Texas | Win 56-31
- Austin, Texas
- Nov. 1, 2008
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech | Lost 39-33
- Lubbock, Texas
2009
- Sept. 19, 2009
- Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Texas | Win 34-24
- Austin, Texas
- Oct. 17, 2009
- No. 3 Texas vs. No. 20 Oklahoma | Win 16-13
- Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)
2010
- Jan. 7, 2010
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama | Lost 37-21
- Pasadena, Calif. (BCS National Championship)
2011
- Oct. 8, 2011
- No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas | Lost 55-17
- Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)
2018
- Oct. 6, 2018
- No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma | Win 48-45
- Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)
2019
- Sept. 7, 2019
- No. 6 LSU vs. No. 10 Texas | Lost 45-38
- Austin, Texas
2021
- Oct. 9, 2021
- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas | Result: ?
- Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)