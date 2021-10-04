LIST: How many games has Texas won on ESPN’s College GameDay?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ESPN’s College GameDay is going to the State Fair of Texas this weekend for corn dogs, turkey legs and Texas-Oklahoma football.

ESPN announced Sunday its live, three-hour college football pregame show will showcase the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl for the seventh time during the show’s 29 years of production. GameDay airs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT every Saturday during football season.

The last time GameDay was at Fair Park, Texas knocked off Oklahoma in a wild 48-45 victory. This marks the 18th time Texas will be playing the game featured on GameDay. UT last hosted GameDay in the 2019 season when Texas played LSU.

This will be Oklahoma’s 39th time on GameDay. The Sooners have a 25-13 record in those games.

Overall, Texas is 10-7 on GameDay with a 5-2 record in games played in Austin. Texas and OU are split at three wins apiece when GameDay comes to the State Fair.

Texas and Oklahoma will kick off on ABC around 11 a.m. Saturday just minutes after the conclusion of ESPN College GameDay.

🗣️ RED RIVER SHOWDOWN



LIST: Longhorns’ win-loss record on ESPN’s College GameDay

1999

Oct. 23, 1999

No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 18 Texas | Win 24-20

Austin, Texas

2001

Oct. 6, 2001

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Texas | Win 14-3

Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)

2002

Oct. 12, 2002

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma | Lost 35-24

Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)

2003

Oct. 4, 2003

No. 16 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Texas | Win 24-20

Austin, Texas

2005

Oct. 22, 2005

No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Texas | Win 52-17

Austin, Texas

Sept. 10, 2005

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 4 Ohio State | Win 25-22

Columbus, Ohio

2006

Jan. 4, 2006

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 USC | Win 41-38

Pasadena, Calif. (BCS National Championship)

Sept. 9, 2006

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Texas | Lost 24-7

Austin, Texas

2008

Oct. 4, 2008

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 1 Oklahoma | Win 45-35

Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)

Oct. 18, 2008

No. 11 Missouri vs. No. 1 Texas | Win 56-31

Austin, Texas

Nov. 1, 2008

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 6 Texas Tech | Lost 39-33

Lubbock, Texas

2009

Sept. 19, 2009

Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Texas | Win 34-24

Austin, Texas

Oct. 17, 2009

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 20 Oklahoma | Win 16-13

Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)

2010

Jan. 7, 2010

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Alabama | Lost 37-21

Pasadena, Calif. (BCS National Championship)

2011

Oct. 8, 2011

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas | Lost 55-17

Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)

2018

Oct. 6, 2018

No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma | Win 48-45

Dallas, Texas (Cotton Bowl)

2019

Sept. 7, 2019

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 10 Texas | Lost 45-38

Austin, Texas

2021