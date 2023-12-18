AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Austin high school football standout is returning home.

Andrew Mukuba, an LBJ graduate and three-year starter at defensive back for Clemson, announced his transfer to Texas via social media Monday.

Mukuba will reunite with his high school coach Jahmal Fenner who is now on the Texas staff as the director of high school relations. Mukuba was named the 2021 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and to the Freshman All-America team that year. He made 149 tackles with 20 pass breakups in 35 games with the Tigers.

Mukuba’s recruiting journey to Clemson was unique. Head coach Dabo Swinney called him the team’s first “COVID commit” after Mukuba enrolled in January 2021 having not met the coaching staff in person due to COVID protocols.

Mukuba is Texas’ second transfer commitment during the current transfer portal window. Houston receiver/returner Matthew Golden announced his commitment to Texas on Sunday. The early signing period for football begins Wednesday.