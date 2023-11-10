AUSTIN (KXAN) — Don’t let people tell you the bi-district playoff round in Texas high school football doesn’t produce any drama.

Lake Travis sophomore kicker Braydon Doane nailed a 34-yard field goal with 0:01 remaining to lift the Cavaliers to a 13-10 win over previously undefeated Vandegrift on Friday at Monroe Stadium.

“He does this every day in practice,” Cavaliers head coach Hank Carter said. “I’m incredibly proud of him. We played hard and I thought we were the more physical team tonight.”

Lake Travis, the No. 2 seed out of 6A-District 26, played outstanding defense against a Vandegrift team that averaged 44.3 points per game. The Cavaliers kept the Vipers out of the end zone and took a 7-3 lead into halftime. Kadyn Leon, playing receiver after taking the snaps at quarterback for most of the season, scored the game’s first touchdown on a 31-yard screen pass from Chaston Ditta with 4:53 left in the second quarter.

Doane hit from 33 yards out with 10:36 left in the game to give the Cavs a 10-3 lead, but the Vipers responded with a Deuce Adams to Jace Skoglund touchdown pass from 30 yards with 8:11 left.

It looked like Vandegrift got the break of the game after a Ditta backward pass was dropped and the Vipers jumped on it with 5:09 left. Vandegrift, however, couldn’t move the ball and had to punt and Lake Travis got it back with one final drive to win it.

Lake Travis running back Nico Hamilton converted a fourth-and-1 play to extend the drive and then had a big 9-yard run to set Doane up for the game-winner.

Leon hauled in 12 catches for 175 yards and Hamilton ran for more than 100 yards in the win.

Lake Travis (9-2) will play San Antonio Johnson in the area round after the Jaguars’ 36-31 win over New Braunfels. Vandegrift, the runner-up in Class 6A Division II last year, is out of the playoffs with its first loss of the season.