AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball program will retire its ninth jersey number later this season.

Texas Athletics announced Tuesday that No. 10, worn by three-time All-American pitcher Kirk Dressendorfer, will be put in the rafters at UFCU Disch-Falk Field during a ceremony March 25 when the Longhorns take on Texas Tech.

Dressendorfer joins other Longhorn legends Scott Bryant (25), Roger Clemens (21), Burt Hooton (20), Brooks Kieschnick (23), Keith Moreland (3), Greg Swindell (21), Huston Street (25) and Taylor Jungmann (26) honored around the ring inside the stadium.

Dressendorfer racked up 45 wins from 1988-90 for the Longhorns with 33 complete games, second-most in program history. He’s one of first Longhorns to be named a first-team All-American three times, joining Hooton, Moreland, Swindell and Kieschnick.

In three seasons, he struck out 462 batters in 429.2 innings with a 2.56 ERA while winning the Southwest Conference MVP award three times as well as the 1988 SWC Newcomer of the Year award. He hurled 15 complete games in 1989, a program record, and went 18-2 with a 2.35 ERA with 176 strikeouts in 168.2 innings pitched.

Dressendorfer was inducted into the Longhorn Hall of Fame in 2002 and the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009. He was drafted in the first round of the 1990 MLB Amateur Draft by the Oakland Athletics and pitched eight seasons professionally.