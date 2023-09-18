AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready for another afternoon kick at DKR.

Texas and Kansas will kick off at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 30 in Austin, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will air on ABC.

The Longhorns and Jayhawks will meet for the 22nd time all-time with Texas picking up 17 wins. Texas is 9-1 against Kansas in Austin. Texas beat the Jayhawks last year in Lawrence 55-14, but the last time the teams played in Austin in 2021, Kansas won a wild one in overtime 57-56.

It’ll be the second of three consecutive games for the Longhorns that airs on ABC. While there’s not a time scheduled for it, the third ABC game is the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma from the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 7. Texas and Baylor will play in Waco on ABC at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

In their final year in the Big 12, Texas leaves the state just once during the conference slate. Texas will head north to Ames to take on Iowa State on Nov. 18. Texas has road Big 12 games at Waco, Houston and Fort Worth.