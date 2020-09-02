Kickoff: Longhorns announce game times for 3 football games

AUSTIN, TX – NOVEMBER 29: R.J. Turner #2 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders is lifted by Zach Shackelford #56 while celebrating a touchdown in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’ll be another early kickoff at the Cotton Bowl for Texas and Oklahoma. However, this year there won’t be an early morning corny dog for fans to enjoy.

The Big 12 Conference announced three kickoff times and a date change for the Longhorns’ 2020 schedule. The Longhorns and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Oct. 10 and UT’s conference opener at Texas Tech will be at 2:30 p.m. The season opener coming up on Sept. 12 against UTEP will be a 7 p.m. start.

The Big 12 also announced that Texas’ matchup at Iowa State has been moved up one day and will now be held on Nov. 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The season opener against UTEP will be the Longhorns’ sixth overall meeting against the Miners. The Longhorns have won all five of the previous meetings with UTEP. Texas won the last match-up against the Miners 41-7 in 2016.