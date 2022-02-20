Key scoring runs push Texas to win at West Virginia

Texas guard Rori Harmon (3) scores over Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP/KXAN) — Rori Harmon scored 19 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block to lead No. 14 Texas to a 67-58 win over West Virginia.

Aliyah Matharu, one of three Longhorns with eight points, closed it out with a three-point play with 12.9 seconds left, her layup coming at the shot clock buzzer.

Harmon, a freshman, also drew a key charging foul with 1:25 to play. Esmery Martinez scored 13 points with four steals for the Mountaineers, who lost their fifth straight.

Texas pushed ahead for good in the final minutes of the second half, going on a 10-0 run before the break. The Longhorns didn’t trail again.

There were eight ties and nine lead changes but West Virginia never led by more than two points.

Texas has won four straight, including a blowout of No. 6 Iowa State earlier this week, after Sunday’s win.

Next week, the Longhorns remain on the road for a Wednesday game at Kansas State before hosting TCU Saturday night at the Frank Erwin Center.