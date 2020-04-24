Jon Gordon joins MTTS to talk about motivating athletes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Jon Gordon joined More than the Score to talk about his unique connection tot he sports world as a motivational speaker.

Two of Gordon’s first clients are from Central Texas — Dell and the Longhorns.

Gordon started out as an author before he became speaker. While he mostly works with corporations, he has plenty of connections to the sports world, from colleges to pro teams and women’s athletics.

While the general message of his talks are the same from team to team, each individual one is specifically tailored for each one.

He’ll soon be speaking to Texas again. Athletic director Chris Del Conte has asked him to speak to ever UT coach in the near future.

