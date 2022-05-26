AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready for some college football before noon, Texas fans.

The highly-anticipated nonconference game Sept. 10 against powerhouse Alabama at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is officially at 11 a.m., the University of Texas at Austin athletic department announced Thursday.

Fox Sports announced May 16 that it would broadcast the game, and that had people wondering if the network would make the game its “Big Noon Kickoff” featured game. Matt Leinart, a Fox Sports football analyst and member of the Big Noon Kickoff crew, tweeted his delight at the decision with the hashtag #BigNoonKickoff.

Will it be hot in the middle of the day in early September? Probably. But fans should be used to early starts by now. In the past two seasons, 12 of the Longhorns’ games have started at 11 a.m., mainly due to network broadcast windows, but most of them were Big 12 conference games.

Some fans are still mad about the early start and started a petition to get Fox Sports to move the game to primetime. It has a little more than 2,000 signatures and clearly didn’t work.

Another reason there’s heightened buzz for the game is Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide before taking over in Austin.

The two other nonconference games will be under the lights at 7 p.m. The Longhorns open the season Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe and finish its nonconference slate Sept. 17 against UTSA. Both games are at home.

Other schedule updates announced by UT are the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma will be broadcast on ABC at a time to be announced and the game against Baylor is now during Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, Nov. 25.