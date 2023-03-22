AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns junior Dylan Disu was 7 years old the last time Texas went to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

He’s witnessed a great deal of that 15-year drought up close, graduating from Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville before spending two seasons at Vanderbilt. Disu has been on a tear averaging 18 points per game in Texas’ five post season games, including 28 in Saturday’s win over Penn State.

“It’s cool and it’s an honor to be part of the team that puts Texas back on the map,” Disu said on Tuesday. “We’re still focused on more, we want it to continue, we don’t want it to be over yet.”

Veteran Texas squad cherishing moment

Fifth-year forward Timmy Allen is taking this time to embrace every aspect of his final college journey.

“I am taking it to heart because I’m not getting this again,” said Allen. “I’m not naïve to that, I just think I’m mature enough to know how special this is. There was a moment after we beat K-State on the road and we walked out and I said this is special because I have not felt this before, so I’m just trying to soak up every opportunity I get whether it be on the sidelines cheering them on or playing.”

Sir’Jabari Rice is also on his final tournament run. The New Mexico State transfer made it into the second round in last year’s tournament with the Aggies. While Rice and the Longhorns are thinking only about Xavier on Friday, he’s well aware that they are now one of only 16 teams that has that opportunity to win four more games and cut down the nets in his hometown of Houston.

“I know we are but it’s not really big to talk about it, we’ve got to prove it honestly,” Rice said. “All 16 teams are going to say we’re good enough to win four games, but it’s about people that actually go out and do it every day.”

Marcus Carr celebrates second-round win with daughter

For Marcus Carr, he’s playing for his UT basketball family and his immediate family. Carr had a chance to see some video from after the game against Penn State when he had a chance to take his young daughter Kyrie out onto the Wells Fargo Arena floor.

“It’s super cool, having her there is amazing,” Carr said while watching video of that moment. “She’s already a little hooper, so she’s intrigued with basketball. Whenever she’s watching the game, she’s always pointing at the court trying to go on the court, so after the game I took her on the court, let her see everything, run around a little bit, share that moment with her. It’s amazing, she puts everything in perspective, basketball is what I do, what I do every single day but me being dad that’s what’s most important. Her smile, that’s what lights up my life so it’s always amazing to share moments with her.”

The Longhorns left for Kansas City Wednesday and they will play in the same T-Mobile Arena where they won three games in three days to capture the Big 12 Tournament title.