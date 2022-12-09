AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are one win away from making their 14th appearance in the NCAA volleyball semifinals.

The top-seeded Longhorns take on Ohio State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gregory Gym, a team they’ve beaten twice this season — except it was four months ago in the first two games of the season, and neither team is the same now.

As far as senior middle blocker Asjia O’Neal is concerned, those matches don’t matter at all.

“It’s anybody’s game at this point,” O’Neal said in a press conference Friday. “All the teams are incredible and anybody can beat anybody. Everyone wants to win, and nobody wants to go home. We have to play like we’ve never played them before.” O’Neal, a middle blocker, leads the country in hitting percentage at .467.

Texas head coach Jerritt Elliott has been a college head coach for nearly 25 years, and in his experiences, he said coaches can tell how teams are going to react to playoff games by how they enter the tournament. Following Texas’ 3-1 win over Marquette on Thursday, Elliott said the team had one of its best practices of the season the day before.

“I was blown away with the intensity and level of play,” he said following the win. “Before the match, we were pretty jacked up. We had to make sure to breathe through our noses and out through our mouths and take the match one point at a time.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In order to take down the Buckeyes, the Longhorns have to deal with 6-foot-3 opposite Emily Londot. She had a career-best 29 kills to help the Buckeyes past Minnesota 3-1 Thursday in the other regional semifinal in Austin. She also notched 13 digs in the win and accounted for 31 points. Jenaisya Moore had 13 kills and Rylee Rader notched 12.

Elliott said he’s interested in what the Buckeyes have done lately, and he’s using everything he has available to him to get a feel for how the next opponent is trending.

“You’re looking at the last 6-8 matches to see what kind of tendencies they have and things like that,” Elliott said. “That way you can evaluate what you want to do strategically against really good opponents.”

Elliott said the Buckeyes are not just feeding Londot, either. He said they’re getting Rader, a middle blocker, more involved in the attack than they did at the beginning of the season. Using the program Volleymetrics, a video and analytics program made by the same people who created Hudl, Elliott said coaches can get video on just about anybody they need to and build a plan.

“They’re a lot more balanced and they’re playing at an elite level right now,” Elliott said. “It comes down to our serve and pass game and if we can execute the things we want to do.”