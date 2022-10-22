AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a game of what-ifs and a tale of two halves for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday in Stillwater.

The No. 20 Longhorns jumped out to a 31-17 lead late in the second quarter, but like they’ve done several times before, squandered the lead on the road and allowed the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys to mount a comeback and win 41-34 in a Big 12 Conference game at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Texas had its chances to put the game away in the second half, but just couldn’t make a play when they needed one the most. The Cowboys outscored the Longhorns 17-3 in the second half and quarterback Quinn Ewers had a tough day throwing the ball. He finished 19 of 49 for 319 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

KXAN’s Billy Gates and Jonathan Thomas break it all down in this installment of Instant Analysis in the video player above.