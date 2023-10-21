AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 8 Texas escaped Houston with a 31-24 on Saturday but starting quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game at the end of the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

He tried to play through the injury he suffered after taking a big hit from Houston’s David Ugwoegbu who was also injured on the play. Ewers threw two incomplete passes after that before Bert Auburn kicked a 25-yard field goal with 3:17 left in the third. Maalik Murphy played the entire fourth quarter and completed 1 of 2 passes for seven yards.

In his postgame press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said he wasn’t sure about the severity of Ewers’ injury but would know more in the next few days. He’s set to do his weekly press conference with media members on Monday, so more information may come then.

Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates discuss the injury and how the Longhorns were about to make it out of TDECU Stadium with a 6-1 record.