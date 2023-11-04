AUSTIN (KXAN) — A win is a win, and that old sports cliche certainly rang through the Texas Longhorns locker room on Saturday.

The No. 7 Longhorns outlasted No. 23 Kansas State 33-30 in overtime to stay in the hunt for a Big 12 Conference championship game berth, but did it the hard way after squandering a 20-point lead in the second half.

Texas built a 27-7 lead following a Bert Auburn 49-yard field goal in the third quarter, but then things fell apart from there with three Kansas State touchdowns in about a 3-minute span to tie the game. Auburn hit a 42-yard kick in overtime, and then the Longhorns kept the Wildcats out of the end zone to escape their own home with the win.

Roger Wallace and Noah Gross took a shot at summarizing and explaining what all happened after the game in the video above.