AUSTIN (KXAN) — It took three quarters for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns to get warmed up, but once they did, the Wyoming Cowboys couldn’t stop them in a 31-10 win Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas and Wyoming went into the fourth quarter tied 10-10 in a defensive slugfest, but the Longhorns reeled off 21 points in the final frame with help from the defense. Jerrin Thompson returned an interception for a touchdown and Quinn Ewers and Xavier Worthy connected for a 44-yard touchdown. Ewers added a rushing touchdown in the quarter, as well.

Now, the Longhorns are off to their first 3-0 start since 2012 and turn their attention to the Big 12 Conference opener next week against Baylor in Waco. Noah Gross and Roger Wallace break down the victory and go over what the Longhorns need to clean up if they want to win on the road against the Bears.