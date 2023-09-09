AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns stormed into SEC country and took a giant swing at mighty Alabama on their home turf — and they landed a knockout blow.

The No. 11 Longhorns topped the No. 3 Crimson Tide 34-24 behind five quarterback sacks by their defense and 349 passing yards from Quinn Ewers. The win snapped Alabama’s 21-game home winning streak, and for the third time since 2007 when Nick Saban took over at Alabama, a former assistant beat the legendary coach. That former assistant is, of course, Steve Sarkisian.

Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates talked about the big win and you can listen to their conversation in the video above. Some students were so pumped about the win that they went and jumped in the Littlefield Fountain on campus with the looming presence of the UT Tower, glowing in burnt orange.