AUSTIN (KXAN) — With all the talk about Iowa State’s great defense leading up to the game against Texas, the Longhorns’ D made some big plays of their own Saturday.

Texas DB Anthony Cook forced a fumble with about two minutes left in the game and Jaylan Ford fell on it to preserve a 24-21 win at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ford also had an interception in the end zone during the second quarter to keep the Cyclones off the board.

KXAN’s Roger Wallace and Noah Gross discuss what happened and what exactly allowed the Longhorns to hang on to this win.