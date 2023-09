AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a dominant performance by No. 3 Texas in a 38-6 victory over Baylor in the Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Texas stuffed Baylor’s running game to allow just 60 yards while the high-flying Longhorns offense piled up more than 500 total yards.

Noah Gross and Billy Gates broke down the win and looked ahead to the Longhorns’ next opponent, the Kansas Jayhawks, who they’ll play at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.