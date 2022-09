AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s Roger Wallace and former Texas Longhorns football player Will Matthews broke down and discussed the Longhorns’ 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in front of a record crowd at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The duo talks about the injuries Texas suffered, how Hudson Card came in and “gave his all,” and that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian felt his team didn’t get beat in the trenches.