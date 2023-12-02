AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas did what they needed to do Saturday, and that was blow out Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Conference championship 49-21 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington.

How will that factor into the decision by the College Football Playoff selection committee to include them in their semifinal games? That remains to be seen but we’ll know much more by the time Saturday’s games are over.

It was a banner day for the Longhorns on both sides of the ball in the big win as they leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference beginning next season. Quinn Ewers set a Big 12 championship game record with 452 passing yards and tied a record with four touchdowns. The Texas run defense did what its done all season and held the Cowboys to 31 yards on 18 carries, limiting Ollie Gordon to 34 yards on 13 carries. Gordon came into the game as the nation’s leading rusher, averaging more than 130 rushing yards per game.

Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates discuss the game and the possible scenarios it would take for Texas to be included in the CFP semifinals.