AUSTIN (KXAN) — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t play in last year’s Red River Rivalry due to a concussion, so this year was his time to give the Longhorns headaches.

Gabriel rushed for a career-high 113 yards and engineered the go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter to lift the No. 12 Sooners to a 34-30 win over No. 3 Texas on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.

Gabriel drove Oklahoma 75 yards in about a minute to set up a 3-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 0:15 left in the game. Texas had a chance with a hail mary at the end of the game, but Quinn Ewers’ pass was batted down at the goal line.

Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates discuss the game in this edition of Instant Analysis.