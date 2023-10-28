AUSTIN (KXAN) — Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy made his first start for the No. 7 Texas Longhorns against BYU on Saturday and came away with a 35-6 victory.

Murphy started in place of Quinn Ewers who is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered against Houston, and for his first time out in a live game, Murphy played solid. He finished the game with 170 passing yards, completing 16 of 25 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. He hit Adonai Mitchell for a 30-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and then found him again for the 13-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Murphy lost a fumble in addition to the interception, but the fumble wasn’t entirely his fault after he hit from his blind side. The interception came in the first quarter, and Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said it was more of a miscommunication than anything.

Roger Wallace and Noah Gross discuss Murphy’s start and much more in the video player above.