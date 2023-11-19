AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas claimed its 10th win of the season 26-16 over Iowa State on Saturday in Ames, Iowa, setting them up for a showdown with Texas Tech with a berth in the Big 12 Conference title game berth on the line next week.

Freshman running back CJ Baxter showed the national audience why he was technically the starting tailback when the year began, rushing for 117 yards on 20 carries to help lead the offense.

Texas allowed the Cyclones to gain just nine rushing yards and three third-down conversions. In addition, the Longhorns blocked an Iowa State extra-point attempt and returned it for two points.

Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates discuss the game, plus how some Iowa State comments to the media may have fired the Longhorns up, in the video above.