AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a moment that Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said he’s been waiting for through all the team’s preparation and progress this season, and it came in perhaps the biggest way possible Saturday.

Texas beat Oklahoma in every phase of the game and romped to a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl, the largest margin of victory ever for the Longhorns in the series.

KXAN’s Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates break down the game and what it means for the Longhorns not just now, but moving through the rest of the season.