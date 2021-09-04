Instant Analysis: Longhorns look ‘solid’ in season opening win over ranked opponent

Watch the video above for insight and analysis from the Longhorns’ 38-18 from KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace and KXAN Sports Reporter Jonathan Thomas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Overall for a season opener, the Texas Longhorns looked solid in a 38-18 win over Louisiana.

Texas limited mistakes and made the most of their opportunities with Bijan Robinson and Hudson Card. Texas special teams came up with two onside kick recoveries and blocked a Louisiana extra point. The only blemish was a Cameron Dicker missed field goal.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian will certainly focus on penalties, but he was pleased with his team’s first performance of the season.

It was Card’s starting debut for the Longhorns. He faced the fire and didn’t look rattled — even after a quick three-play series on the first offensive drive of the game. Robinson standing in the backfield to shoulder the load certainly helped the redshirt freshman.

Robinson scored two touchdowns, compiling 176 yards of total offense to lead the Longhorns. Card threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before giving way to Casey Thompson in the middle of the third quarter with Texas leading 28-12.

Thompson played the rest of the game, leading two Longhorns scoring drives and closing out the debut win for Sarkisian.

Texas will get a true test next week at Arkansas. We’ll see how much these Longhorns have improved after facing a hostile environment in Arkansas