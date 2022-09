AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns led 31-17 in the second half but couldn’t hang on to the lead in a 37-34 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock.

Texas couldn’t get its defense off the field in the game as the Red Raiders were able to run 100 plays, and in the 95-degree heat in Lubbock, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said the defense simply “got tired.”

In this in-studio edition of Instant Analysis, KXAN’s Billy Gates and Noah Gross discuss what happened at Jones AT&T Stadium.