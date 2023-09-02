AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 11 Texas Longhorns gradually pulled away from Rice in a 37-10 victory Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. scoring on three consecutive drives in the third quarter to put it away.

The Longhorns forced three turnovers and allowed the Owls to 27 rushing yards and 176 total yards while racking up 458 yards of total offense. Jaylan Ford and Austin Jordan had interceptions and Jett Bush recovered a fumble for the Longhorns.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns to three different receivers and Jonathon Brooks notched 94 scrimmage yards with a receiving touchdown. Ewers also ran for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Roger Wallace and Noah Gross break down the win and what the Longhorns will have to do going forward when they meet the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide next week in Tuscaloosa.