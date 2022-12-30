SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns got stuck behind the proverbial eight-ball one too many times in a 27-20 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday.

Without All-American running Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, the Longhorns’ running game was almost nonexistent in the bowl game, gaining 51 yards on 18 attempts. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 369 yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns didn’t take advantage of chances when they were presented to them.

KXAN’s Roger Wallace and Noah Gross broke down the game between the Huskies and Longhorns in the last Instant Analysis of the 2022 football season.