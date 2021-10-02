Instant analysis from Texas Longhorns’ 32-27 win over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace and Sports Reporter Jonathan Thomas broke down the Longhorns 32-27 win over TCU on Saturday, marking the first time the program has won in Fort Worth in eight years.

Roger described it as a “rock fight,” and Jonathan said the postgame feeling with the team was one of relief.

“They were just happy to get out of here with a W,” Thomas said. “It was a tough game.”

Watch the video above for insight and analysis from the Longhorns’ 32-27 over TCU from KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace and KXAN Sports Reporter Jonathan Thomas.