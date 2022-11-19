AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas running Bijan Robinson added to his Longhorns legacy with a career-high 243 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns to lead the way in a 55-14 win over Kansas at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

As a team, Texas ran for 427 yards and simply couldn’t be stopped by the Jayhawks. Jonathan Brooks also went over the 100-yard barrier with 108 rushing yards on 11 carries with a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Perhaps most importantly, the win kept the Longhorns in the conversation of who will join TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship game Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium.

KXAN’s Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates broke down the win and what it means for the Longhorns going forward.