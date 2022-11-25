AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas was able to overcome a sluggish start by wearing down Baylor’s defense and running the football in a 38-27 win over the Bears on Friday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas essentially spotted Baylor nine points with a safety and touchdown on the Bears’ first drive to start the game, but Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian committed to running the football and it paid off.

Junior running back Bijan Robinson had another outstanding game with 179 rushing yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns while Roschon Johnson had 77 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns. Johnson’s second touchdown was perhaps the highlight of the game as he hurdled a Baylor defender on his way to an 11-yard scoring run.

As a team, Texas officially rushed for 208 yards, but with the quarterback sack yardage taken out, it was a more impressive 259 yards on the ground.

KXAN’s Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates break down the win for the Longhorns and what it means going forward.