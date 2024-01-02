AUSTIN (KXAN) — A late rally came up short for Texas in a 37-31 loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Monday, sending the Huskies to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8 in Houston.

The Longhorns couldn’t contain Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who showed everybody why he’s the nation’s best passer. He threw for 430 yards and made big play after big play to keep the Huskies going offensively and the Texas offense on the sideline.

Texas ran the ball with efficiency, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, but had to put the ball in the air to keep up with Penix and the Huskies.

Noah Gross and Billy Gates discussed the game early Sunday morning in the video above.