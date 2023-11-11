AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas has left teams back into games after building big leads multiple times this season, but they’ve been able to hang on and win all those times. That happened Saturday night in Fort Worth against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Texas held off the Frogs in the fourth quarter to win 29-26 and keep postseason dreams alive. An injury to running back Jonathon Brooks is a bit concerning and its severity will become clearer early next week.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The bottom line, as Jonathan Thomas and Billy Gates discuss in the above video, is that Texas is finding ways to win these tight games when they probably would not have in years before. Quinn Ewers came back from a shoulder injury that kept him out two games, and while there was some rust he had to knock off, he ended up performing well enough to help get the Longhorns across the finish line.