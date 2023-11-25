AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 7 Texas put together a complete game with touchdowns from all three phases in a 57-7 blowout win over Texas Tech on Friday, sending the Longhorns to the Big 12 Conference championship game Dec. 2 in Arlington.

Keilan Robinson scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and returned the opening second-half kick 95 yards for a score and Bert Auburn made five field goals to run his consecutive make streak to 19 kicks.

The defense allowed a 2-yard touchdown run to Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton, and that was it. Texas outgained Texas Tech 528-198.

Noah Gross and Keith Moreland break down the win in the video above and what it means going forward to the conference title game.