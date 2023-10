AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 3 Texas Longhorns played perhaps its most complete game of the season in a 40-14 blowout win over No. 24 Kansas on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

With 661 yards of total offense, the Longhorns now head into the Red River Rivalry next week at the Cotton Bowl undefeated. This is the first time since 2009 that Texas has started the season 5-0.

Noah Gross and Roger Wallace break down the victory and discuss the finer points of the matchup in the video above.