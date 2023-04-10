Texas players shake hands after the Longhorns’ 5-2 win over Texas State on Monday at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos. (KXAN photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — No. 19 Texas scored three runs in the third inning to roll in a 5-2 win over Texas State on Monday at Bobcat Ballpark.

Longhorns second baseman Jack O’Dowd drove in two runs with a single through the left side of the infield to score Porter Brown and Rylan Galvan in the third inning. He had two hits in both of his official at-bats with a walk.

Galvan walked with the bases loaded to start the scoring for Texas in the third. The Longhorns didn’t score again until Jalin Flores hit a 2-run double to left field in the eighth inning to plate Jayden Duplantier and Galvan.

Jarrell native Kobe Minchey picked up his first win of the season after three innings on the mound. He faced 14 batters and allowed three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in his first career start. Heston Tole, Chris Stuart and Zane Morehouse all pitched in relief for Texas.

“That was a big team win right there,” Longhorns head coach David Pierce said. “Tough team, great environment. We had to deal with distractions, so it was good for us.”

Texas State’s Ryan Leary came off the bench to hit a triple in the eighth to score both runs for the Bobcats. He drove in Davis Powell and Ben McClain, but the Bobcats couldn’t muster any more runs after the clutch 3-bagger.

A record crowd of 3,425 attended the game and Texas State head coach Steven Trout said he was “really thankful for the support.”

“Any time Texas comes to town, they always fill it up,” Trout said. “We’re breaking barriers in this program and setting attendance records, and they believe in the program and think we can beat them.”

The teams square off again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field to conclude the quick 2-game series.