STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — After allowing a record amount of points at home Tuesday against Kansas State, the No. 6 Texas Longhorns men’s basketball put the clamps on Oklahoma State’s offense in a 59-49 win Saturday.
The Longhorns held the Cowboys to 30% shooting from the field, 14-for-46, and forced 18 turnovers with 10 steals. Oklahoma State didn’t make a field goal in the last 7:38 of the game and the Longhorns went on a 12-1 run over the last six minutes to close it out. Texas’ offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders either, but the Longhorns managed to overcome 12 blocked shots by the Cowboys to make 17 of 54 field goal attempts.
The teams scored six fastbreak points combined and were whistled for 39 fouls.
Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 12 points and four assists in 38 minutes and Timmy Allen scored 11 points with three steals in 30 minutes. Freshman Dillon Mitchell pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds as the Longhorns outrebounded the Cowboys 39-35.
For Oklahoma State, Kalib Boone scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds with six blocked shots.
It was Texas’ first game since the university fired Chris Beard as its head coach stemming from a domestic violence charge against him following his arrest in mid-December. Rodney Terry, the associate head coach to start the season, will continue to be the head coach for the rest of the season.
Texas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12 Conference) returns home Jan. 11 to host TCU at 8 p.m. Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2) travels to Manhattan, Kansas on Jan. 10 to take on Kansas State.