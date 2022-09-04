AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the hardcore college football fan, or student looking to get a little rowdy and rambunctious on national TV, two words can turn a bad day into the best day — College Gameday.

ESPN’s wildly-popular morning college football program goes across the country to the biggest game each Saturday and produces an on-location experience that is both made for television viewers and the live audience.

And it’s coming Saturday to Austin, so it’s time to start planning what your witty sign will say.

The highly-anticipated matchup between the Longhorns and No. 1 Alabama brings the show to the LBJ Library lawn and it’s the first time since 2019 the show has landed on the 40 Acres.

How’d the Longhorns fare when the crew was in town last time? It wasn’t the outcome they hoped for — let’s put it that way.

Joe Burrow and No. 6 LSU outgunned No. 9 Texas and Sam Ehlinger 45-38 in a wild shootout that had both quarterbacks throw for more than 400 yards each. Burrow connected on 31 of 39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns while Ehlinger threw for 401 yards on 31 of 47 passing. Devin Duvernay had 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns for the Longhorns in the loss as well.

Before then, it had been 10 years since the show did a game in Austin. In 2009, College Gameday showed up when the No. 2 Longhorns played Texas Tech. Colt McCoy led the Horns to a 34-24 win with a late touchdown pass to Dan Buckner.

Texas goes into the game coming off a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe, and the Crimson Tide also had a blowout victory with a 55-0 drubbing of Utah State.