Texas takes on Washington in the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday in San Antonio. (KXAN photo)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — It’ll be the fifth time in the schools’ storied histories that the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies have played a football game against one another, and it’ll happen under the bright lights of the Alamodome on Thursday at the Valero Alamo Bowl.

For Texas, it’s the program’s 58th bowl game, and with a win, they can claim its 32nd bowl victory. For Washington, it’s the Huskies’ 41st bowl game and they can even their bowl record with a 20th victory Thursday.

Washington boasts one of the nation’s most productive passing offenses, and it’s orchestrated by Michael Penix Jr., who transferred from Indiana before the season began. Going into the postseason, Penix Jr. led the nation in passing yards with 4,354 and the Huskies had the top-ranked passing offense, averaging 376.7 yards per game.

Texas, meanwhile, will not only have to stop the Huskies’ high-flying attack, but they’ll also have to manage offensively without stars Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. Both players declared for the NFL Draft and won’t play in the game, so reserve running backs Keilan Robinson, Jonathan Brooks and Jaydon Blue are going to have to carry the load.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Texas finished third in the Big 12 Conference with a 6-3 record and an 8-4 overall mark. Washington finished in a tie for second place in the Pac-12 with a 7-2 record and a 10-2 overall record.

How to watch, listen and stream the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl

8 p.m. CT, Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic). Check your listings.

Streaming: Watch ESPN (Sign in with your TV provider’s credentials). If you subscribe to a web-based cable service like Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, etc., check your listings.

Radio: 104.9 The Horn (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will Matthews), ESPN Radio