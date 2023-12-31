AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas and Washington clash in the Sugar Bowl, one of the College Football Playoff semifinals, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. CT following the Rose Bowl, but chances are it will start later than that. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, so unfortunately there won’t be a non-cable option for home viewing, whether it’s through a traditional cable service or streaming.

Check with your television provider for ESPN’s channel number, but if you have a cable subscription and would rather watch a nontraditional broadcast, ESPN3 could be the place for you. The online home of the Worldwide Leader in Sports, ESPN3 will host a MegaCast with different ways to watch the game. It offers a SkyCast broadcast featuring a camera directly above the action for a different experience, plus hometown broadcasts if you’d rather listen to local broadcasters. There’s also a “Command Center” option that gives you multiple vantage points and an “All-22” broadcast that gives you the same view as coaches and players when they study film.

If you haven’t used up a free trial with online cable services like YouTubeTV or Sling, you can sign up for a free trial to watch the game and then cancel to save some dough. Also, having friends with cable is a nice option.

90th Sugar Bowl, a CFP semifinal: Washington Huskies vs. Texas Longhorns

Time: 7:45 p.m. CT, Jan. 1, 2024 (follows the Rose Bowl)

TV: ESPN (check local listings for channel numbers), Longhorn Network (hometown radio audio)

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, 98.1FM KVET

Streaming: ESPN3 for the MegaCast, ESPN App. Sign up for free trials of YouTube TV and Sling