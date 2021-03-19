How to watch Longhorns’ Big 12 Baseball opener in Waco

AUSTIN (KXAN)–The 10th ranked Longhorns will play their first Big 12 baseball game since May 17th, 2019 when they open up their series with Baylor on Friday evening at 6:30 in Waco.

Both teams are hot entering conference play — Texas (12-5) has gone 12-2 since that opening weekend in Arlington when they lost all three games, while Baylor (12-4) has won 10 in a row.

Junior Ty Madden will get the start for Texas. Madden has been outstanding in his first four starts with a record of 2-1 and a 1.33 earned run average.

Madden understands the importance of getting off to a good start. He was a freshman when Texas finished in last place and failed to make the Big 12 tournament.

“We look at it, pre-conference doesn’t really matter at all,” said Madden. “This is really our first week, and I think having that mentality every weekend and these are the games that really matter at the end of the season.”

On Thursday head coach David Pierce announced that fifth-year outfielder Austin Todd will have season ending shoulder surgery next week. Douglass Hodo III has taken over for Todd in right field and leads with the team with a .348 batting average.

Baylor comes into the series with a team batting average of .346, best in the Big 12. Junior Jack Pineda leads the Bears’ attack hitting .419 while freshman Jared McKenzie from Round Rock High School is right behind Pineda at .419.

Two years ago Texas split the first two games in Waco and led 6-0 in the third game when the rain came and it was eventually canceled. A game that if Texas had won, could have put it in the Big 12 tournament.

HOW TO WATCH:

Friday at 6:30 on ESPN+

Saturday at 3:00 on ESPN+

Sunday at 1:00 on ESPN+