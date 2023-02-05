AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns snagged the most talent in the Lone Star State from the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Longhorns signed eight of the recruits in the 247Sports Texas top 50 rankings with Texas A&M right behind them with seven. TCU signed five and Oregon continued its strong presence in Texas by signing five, including a late flip by Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor to the Ducks.

The Longhorns and the Aggies signed two Texas top-10 players with A&M grabbing the state’s top-rated player in Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks. Oklahoma picked up four recruits from Texas, two of them within the top three. Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year, and his teammate defensive back Peyton Bowen are both Sooners. The tandem was Nos. 2 and 3 in the 247Sports rankings.

Anthony Hill, a linebacker from Denton Ryan at No. 4, signed with the Longhorns and El Campo running back Rueben Owens at No. 5 signed with the Aggies.

With most of the action happening on Dec. 21, the opening day of the early signing period, the traditional first signing day of Feb. 1 didn’t come with as much pomp and circumstance as it used to. NCAA Division I and II football programs have until April 1 to sign 2023 recruits to a National Letter of Intent, but by and large, most programs are wrapping things up and getting ready for spring practices.

According to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, Texas is No. 3 in the country for 2023 behind Alabama and Georgia.

Looking ahead at the top recruits for 2024 in Texas, it shouldn’t be a shock to see a Duncanville Panther at the top of the chart. Defensive end Colin Simmons, who said he’s taking an unofficial visit to Arizona State in March, is considered the state’s top recruit for 2024 and has offers from just about everywhere, including Texas and Texas A&M.

Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson checks in at No. 2, followed by Waco Connally defensive back Kobe Black at No. 3. DJ Lagway, a quarterback from Willis who has verbally committed to Florida, is at No. 4 in the rankings and Melissa defensive lineman Nigel Smith II rounds out the top five from Texas.

It takes a little bit of scrolling to find a player from a school with the KXAN viewing area on the list, but Vandegrift offensive tackle Blake Frazier checks in at No. 40, currently rated as a 4-star recruit. San Marcos offensive tackle Ory Williams is at No. 46 and Round Rock defensive back Leonard Moore is at No. 69. Hutto quarterback Will Hammond, who has verbally committed to Texas Tech, is rated as a three-star recruit at No. 81.

These can change, however, as it gets closer to the 2023 season. Players could emerge as camps and workouts continue throughout the spring and summer.