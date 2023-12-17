AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns got a boost to its wide receiving corps and return game with their latest transfer.

Houston’s Matthew Golden, who finished his sophomore season with the Cougars as one of five returners in FBS to return two kicks for touchdowns, announced his transfer to Texas on social media Sunday.

The Houston native and Klein Cain graduate caught 38 passes for 404 yards with six touchdowns and was a dynamic kick returner averaging 35.7 yards per return this season. He scored from 98 yards against TCU and 100 yards against West Virginia.

In two seasons with Houston, Golden has 76 catches for 988 yards with 13 touchdowns in 20 games played.

Houston finished 4-8 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 Conference play and didn’t qualify for a bowl game, which led to the firing of head coach Dana Holgorsen.

Golden is the first player the Longhorns have landed through the transfer portal this year, according to 247Sports. Maalik Murphy, Isaiah Neyor, Larry Turner-Gooden, Casey Cain, BJ Allen Jr., Sawyer Goram-Welch, X’Avion Brice and Jalen Catalon have all entered the portal to move on from the 40 Acres.