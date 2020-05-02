Highly-ranked defensive end commits to Longhorns 2021 recruiting class

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the Valero Alamo Bowl game against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns added their eighth commitment for the 2021 class Saturday to cap off a successful week in recruiting.

Port Arthur Memorial defensive end Jordon Thomas pledged to Texas’ 2021 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon via Twitter. With Thomas’ commitment, the Longhorns snagged one of the best players in the state and at his position.

Thomas, a consensus four-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 36 player in Texas and the No. 15 defensive end in the country, according to 247 Sports. The Longhorns are taking control of the state during the early portion of the recruiting cycle with all of its current commits calling Texas home.

Houston Atascocita tight end Landen King committed to the Longhorns on April 26 to kick start the week. With the two additions, Texas currently ranks No. 12 in the 2021 team recruiting rankings.

Texas head coach Tom Herman also picked up immediate offensive help earlier this week when former Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black announced he was would be transferring to the Longhorns as a graduate. Black’s statistics weren’t overly impressive during his three years with the Wolverines, but he’ll have a chance to make an impact on a young Longhorns receivers room.

The NFL departures of Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson leaves a big void in wide receiver production.

On Thurday, 2020 Pflugerville Connally defensive back Jahdae Barron decided to commit to the Longhorns. Barron actually signed a letter of intent with Baylor during the December signing period, but was released from the commitment after head coach Matt Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers.

Barron becomes the 20th member of the Longhorns’ 2020 recruiting class.